People killed in head-on, suspected DUI crash on Weedpatch Highway identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities have released the identities of two of the three people killed Friday in a suspected DUI crash on Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road.

Alfonso Abarca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa, Calif., was killed when the 2005 Toyota he was driving on Weedpatch Highway was hit head-on by a woman driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 2:28 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield, was a passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee and was declared dead at the scene, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. The name of the third person, who was killed in the crash and a passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee, hasn't been released.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, of Lamont, suffered major injuries, was taken to Kern Medical, and was arrested on suspicion of driving-under-the-influence, according to CHP.