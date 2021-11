BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were killed in a crash early Friday morning on Weedpatch Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans says that Weedpatch Highway was closed at Smith Road and has since reopened.

CHP said they received reports of a two-vehicle crash at about 2:28 a.m. on Weedpatch Highway near Smith Road in Southeast Bakersfield.

CHP says alcohol played a factor in the crash.