Perseid meteor shower at it's peak Sunday night

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO — Skies will be mostly clear for the Perseid meteor shower at its peak tonight.

The constellation Perseus does rise till 11pm so the later you stay up looking at the sky, the more like you'll view the meteors streaking across the night sky.

Good tips to view this meteor shower is to go to darker areas in the county, the ones with less light pollution.

Weather should be in the 60s and 70s throughout Kern County Sunday night, leaving good weather to go out and watch a meteor shower.

Along with the meteor shower Sunday, Kern County will also be accompanied by a cooling trend, starting Monday. Temperatures look to drop to the mid to upper 90s for the central valley. Mountain communities will also be seeing 80s and 90s in their forecast, while desert areas can still expect to see triple digits in the next few days ahead.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

