PG&E to replace 34 power poles, hardware in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PG&E is replacing 34 power poles and hardware in Northwest Bakersfield starting next week.

The work will be on the 7th Standard-Kern electric transmission line and is set to begin next week. Work is scheduled to be completed in early November, said PG&E.

The project will take place on Coffee Road, between Norris Road and Rosedale Highway, ending at PG&E’s Kern Power Plant electric substation (corner of Rosedale Highway and Coffee Road). There will be lane closures near the project and construction will take place during business hours with some work occurring during the weekends, said PG&E.

Customer notification letters were sent last month to anyone within a 1-mile radius of the project from Coffee Road and an automated phone/text message (depending on the customer’s preferred method of communication) will go out as a reminder, according to PG&E.