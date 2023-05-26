Police ask for help finding Pep Boys attempted burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of attempting to rob a Pep Boys store on Fri, May 5.

According to the BPD, the attempt was made at the Pep Boys shop on F Street in Central Bakersfield around 2:01 a.m. The man is described as being White and in his 30s. He was seen wearing a black and white jacket with black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the man's identity and whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

