Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police ask for help finding Pep Boys attempted burglary suspect

According to the BPD, the attempt was made at the Pep Boys shop on F Street in Central Bakersfield around 2:01 a.m.
Pep Boys suspect
23ABC
Pep Boys suspect
Posted at 1:40 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 16:40:32-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of attempting to rob a Pep Boys store on Fri, May 5.

According to the BPD, the attempt was made at the Pep Boys shop on F Street in Central Bakersfield around 2:01 a.m. The man is described as being White and in his 30s. He was seen wearing a black and white jacket with black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the man's identity and whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture