Possible new high school coming to Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Northwest Bakersfield has seen a recent boom in development and construction.

From the Bakersfield commons, to new housing and now a new high school may be on the way.

Officials say the nearest active high school site is Frontier, nearly three miles away from the proposed location near Hageman and Nord Road.

The 80-acre sit currently has several abandoned oil wells, and vegetation that will ned to be cleared.

Kern High School District will hear a report on Monday regarding the possibility of a new campus.