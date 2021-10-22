Watch
Power outage in East Bakersfield

PG&E
Posted at 6:28 PM, Oct 21, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Power Utility PG&E is reporting a major outage in East Bakersfield.

There's no exact number of customers affected. According to the utility's web site it may be affecting nearly 5,000 customers.

There's no cause for the outage as of now. Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

Update:

At about 5:15 pm Thursday, 4568 customers in East Bakersfield lost power.

Crews are working to repair some downed power lines. The cause of the lines being down is still being investigated.

Currently, only 309 customers are affected depending on how fast things can be repaired power could be restored to all customers as soon as 8:30 p.m.

