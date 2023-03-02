Project Rescue dedicates March to raising local awareness of human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Human trafficking is an issue that affects many communities. Global nonprofit Project Rescue is dedicating the month of March to a community awareness campaign. Locally, the group has several events planned, including a streetside donation drive, their annual Red and White Gala fundraising dinner, and custom wraps for GET Buses.

"There wasn't a lot of awareness about human trafficking in our community," said local coordinator for Project Rescue Cynthia Giumarra. "In fact, not only was there a lack of awareness, but some people would actually speak to us and say 'That doesn't really happen here.'"

23ABC Cynthia Giumarra, local coordinator for Project Rescue, speaking about raising awareness for human trafficking in Bakersfield, California on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Giumarra says the overall goal of Project Rescue is to be a voice for the voiceless and give victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking the opportunity to live a free life.

For the awareness campaign, Project Rescue has again partnered with Golden Empire Transit to spread the word even further.

"We wrapped 10 buses again this year, and they're gonna run 14 routes through the month of March. The banners that are on these buses are in Spanish and English because we want to reach as many people as we can," said Giuamarra.

Along with the buses, the other events Project Rescue has planned for the community, the Red and White Gala and Red Bucket Day, are not just for raising awareness, but for raising funds to help local organizations that fight human trafficking and help the victims.

Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry says these awareness and support campaigns are very important to the community.

"Last year, over 50 human traffickers were arrested here in Bakersfield. Now, the number of victims they impacted, they far exceed that number," said Terry. "That is the unfortunate reality."

23ABC Bakersfield Chief of Police Greg Terry speaks on human trafficking awareness in Bakersfield on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

According to Terry, BPD participated in a statewide operation where hundreds of traffickers were arrested and two adult victims were rescued in Bakersfield.

Giumarra says that although the emphasis for the awareness campaign is in March, Project Rescue's efforts don't stop with the end of the month.

"We're going into high schools regularly, speaking to students about protection, and about what kind of abuse they can safely avoid," said Giumarra.

Officials want to remind the public that there are places to turn even if they don't want law enforcement involved. They also encourage the motto: If you see something, say something.

Project Rescue and the Bakersfield Police Department asks anyone who suspects they've seen human trafficking activity to contact law enforcement, or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888 or by texting HELP or INFO to 233733.