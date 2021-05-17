Pup suffering from animal abuse seeks fur-ever home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's a "paws-itive" story in more ways than one. A local rescue rehabilitating a pup to help find it a fur-ever home.

“Definitely her snout was tied shut so tightly that her snout is completely cut and the pressure from her trying to breathe and get free caused both of her eyes to cherry,” explained Jacque Johnson, founder, and president of Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections.

But according to the injuries didn't end there.

“When she went into the vet her ear was left hanging so either she escaped from her situation before it got completely severed off or I don't know what.”

What johnson does know, the 24-pound puppy was a victim of animal abuse. Clovis was found dumped behind Food-Co on Mt. Vernon and according to Johnson the pit mix also suffered from several fractures.

“She's only 7 months old and she has old fractures that are trying to heal and then she has a newer one in her hip which may result in amputation.”

And despite all this trauma, Clovis somehow found it in her to trust again.

“We're talking a puppy that's still innocent to being changed by mistreatment. But when I went into the kennel to sit with her she's in my lap shes kissing me, she's wagging her tail and it just killed me I had so many breakdowns. Because she's just like please comfort me.”

Clovis is now in good hands through Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections where she has a foster mom until she's ready to find her fur-ever home.

“I know there's been a lot of tears shed over her condition and it's hard for me to think about what she's been through," said foster mom Heather McCrary. "I just try to focus on moving forward with her because she does have a great spirit. She's very adoptable. She's loving despite what she's been through.”

Up until this point, other members of the community have stepped up to sponsor Clovis in order to pay for all of the vet bills. And the foster mom looking after Clovis told 23ABC that they're currently accepting adoption applications. If this sounds like something you'd be interested in you can contact Bakersfield Pawsitive Connections.