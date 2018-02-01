Race teams prepare for fourth annual Winter Showdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Media day for the fourth annual Winter Showdown will be taking place Thursday, Feb. 1st from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Raceway.

Race teams will be on sight preparing for the "Nation's Richest Short Track Race".

There will be local dignitaries, top rated local and national drivers, event sponsors and community leaders, as well as media all present during the event.

The first official practice for the big day is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The fourth annual Winter Showdown is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2nd and Sunday, Feb. 3rd. Tickets to the event can be purchased here.