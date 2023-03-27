Recognizing the American Red Cross amid recent disasters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County chapter of the American Red Cross was chartered in 1917, and ever since then they’ve been helping across the state with wildfires, earthquakes, and most recently the devastating flooding across California.

“Been very very busy. We have had shelters set up and closed. put on standby in Delano and McFarland and in Lake Isabella," said Russ Huge, a local volunteers who's spent six years with the Kern County Red Cross chapter. “Very rewarding experience of so many people are so grateful to have a place to go.”

Since the storms in California have caused flooding and evacuations over the last few months, Huge says they’ve had to send people all over the state and keep volunteers in dangerous areas on standby.

“In California there’s been almost 150 separate shelters that have been up at one time or another since the beginning of this round early January, with multiple‘s shelters being set up in Kern County, as well as supporting Tulare County and Kings County and all over Central California," he said. "My wife is in San Jose right now, helping with shelters and public affairs in that region at this moment.”

While the organization is vital to assisting those in need, Huge says volunteers are there to do more then provide shelter and essential items. He experienced this first had when he assisted in a shelter during the wildfires in Lake Isabella a few years back.

“I actually assisted a young girl with her math homework in a shelter several years ago because she was struggling and we were in the shelter," he said. "[She said} can somebody help so I said yes like I think I remember fourth grade math so I was able to help them.”

Whether evacuation shelters take in hundreds or just a few, Huge says they have to always be ready for anything.

“Sometimes they happen very quickly. Sometimes we have a little more notice. Normally it’s like he said it’s a very rapid response kind of kind of operation," he said. “When you can provide a warm meal and a place to safe place to stay and a smile, that’s very much appreciated by those people.”

If you’d like to learn more about the American Red Cross or assist through donations you can visit RedCross.org.