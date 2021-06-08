Watch
Recognizing the signs and preventing elder abuse

Posted at 5:21 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 20:21:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County District Attorney's Office shared information Monday about the warning signs everyone should be aware of.

BPD estimated that 1 in 10 older adults experience some form of abuse. Nationally, studies show about 86% of elder and dependent adult abuse is committed by a family member, caregivers, financial advisors, or someone else close to the victim.

According to BPD, elder abuse is any act that constitutes taking advantage of an elderly person for personal gain, or not providing the proper care that the individual is dependent upon due to a disability or mental impairment. Abuse can include physical, emotional, financial, abandonment, isolation, and neglect.

If you suspect elder abuse is taking place, call 911, BPD at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Aging & Adult Services at (661) 868-1006.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
