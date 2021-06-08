Recognizing the signs and preventing elder abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In honor of Elder Abuse Awareness Month, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County District Attorney's Office shared information Monday about the warning signs everyone should be aware of.

June is #ElderAbusePrevention Month. It is estimated that 10% of older adults are victims of some type of abuse, but only a small percentage are reported. Concerns may be reported by calling 911, @bakersfieldpd at (661)327-7111, or Kern Aging & Adult Services (661)868-1006. pic.twitter.com/BTBcFiKfJS — Kern County District Attorney (@KernCountyDA) June 8, 2021

BPD estimated that 1 in 10 older adults experience some form of abuse. Nationally, studies show about 86% of elder and dependent adult abuse is committed by a family member, caregivers, financial advisors, or someone else close to the victim.

According to BPD, elder abuse is any act that constitutes taking advantage of an elderly person for personal gain, or not providing the proper care that the individual is dependent upon due to a disability or mental impairment. Abuse can include physical, emotional, financial, abandonment, isolation, and neglect.

If you suspect elder abuse is taking place, call 911, BPD at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Aging & Adult Services at (661) 868-1006.