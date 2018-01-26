Red Cross Kern County installing free smoke alarms with home fire safety event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The American Red Cross of Kern County is holding a fire safety event this weekend where volunteers will be installing free smoke alarms in homes.

The Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event is taking place on Saturday, January 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers will begin at the Rasmussen Senior Center at 115 E. Roberts Lane before canvassing neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms and help families create escape plans.

Someone in Kern County dies in a home fire seven times a day, Berry Falke, the Red Cross Executive Director said. The Red Cross encourages families to get a kit, make a plan and be informed in the event of a fire.

The Red Cross said people do not have to be existing Red Cross volunteers to participate in the event. New volunteers are encouraged to sign up and can do so here.