Salvation Army to hold food drive at Grocery Outlet on Ming
In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army's annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army's red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army's annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 7:40 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 10:40:35-05
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A food drive benefitting the Salvation Army will take place at the Grocery Outlet on Ming Avenue and Ashe Road from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on December 15th.
Members of the community are encouraged to drop off nonperishable holiday and everyday food items. Those items will be distributed to families in need around Kern County.
