School delays reported in Kern County due to weather

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 39°
UPDATE (7:07 a.m.): Tehachapi Unified is now on a full closure for the day.
======
UPDATE (6:29 a.m.): South Fork Union School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
UPDATE (5:38 a.m.): Caliente Union School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
UPDATE (5:12 a.m.): El Tejon Unified is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
Multiple school delays have been reported around Kern County due to weather on Friday morning.
According to the Superintendent of Schools alertline, the Tehachapi Unified School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
The principal at Kern Valley High also called, saying Kern Valley High School, along with the Kernville Union School District are on two-hour delays.
UPDATE (6:29 a.m.): South Fork Union School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice.
The Bay Area has been hit with multiple earthquakes on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The CSU Bakersfield men's basketball team falls to Utah Valley by a final score of 70-47 inside the Icardo Center Thursday night.
A short pursuit in Central Bakersfield led to the arrest of a 29 year old man.