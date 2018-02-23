School delays reported in Kern County due to weather

5:07 AM, Feb 23, 2018
2 mins ago
UPDATE (7:07 a.m.): Tehachapi Unified is now on a full closure for the day. 

======

UPDATE (6:29 a.m.): South Fork Union School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

======

UPDATE (5:38 a.m.): Caliente Union School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

======

UPDATE (5:12 a.m.): El Tejon Unified is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

======

Multiple school delays have been reported around Kern County due to weather on Friday morning. 

According to the Superintendent of Schools alertline, the Tehachapi Unified School District is on a two-hour delay due to snow and/or ice. 

The principal at Kern Valley High also called, saying Kern Valley High School, along with the Kernville Union School District are on two-hour delays. 

