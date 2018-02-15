Second 2 None performing at 23ABC studios on Friday

Fair
HI: 63°
LO: 40°
A video of Wasco student band 'Second 2 None' goes viral.
WASCO, Calif. - After going viral earlier this month, Wasco student band, Second 2 None, has a gig on Friday in downtown Bakersfield.
Second 2 None video where they played Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' went viral. The band will be playing at the 23ABC studios on Friday during the 11 a.m. newscast.
Their performance will also be live on our social media platforms.
The Bakersfield City School District is asking for your suggestions to name its new school site in southeast Bakersfield.
California lawmakers are considering banning tackle football for young kids.
After going viral earlier this month, Wasco student band, Second 2 None, has a gig on Friday in downtown Bakersfield.
The future of the City Lights Shopping Center, known as the former East Hills Mall, will be discussed at a planning commission meeting on Thursday.