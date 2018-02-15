Second 2 None performing at 23ABC studios on Friday

Student band from Wasco went viral

Natalie Tarangioli
12:36 PM, Feb 15, 2018

A video of Wasco student band 'Second 2 None' goes viral.

WASCO, Calif. - After going viral earlier this month, Wasco student band, Second 2 None, has a gig on Friday in downtown Bakersfield.

Second 2 None video where they played Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' went viral. The band will be playing at the 23ABC studios on Friday during the 11 a.m. newscast.

Their performance will also be live on our social media platforms. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News