Wasco student band 'Second 2 None' goes viral

after performing 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' cover

11:37 PM, Feb 8, 2018
WASCO, Calif. - Wasco student band 'Second 2 None' has gotten the attention of millions of viewers overnight.

They posted a video on Facebook last week of them performing Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit.'

The video has since gained over 6 million views.

The after school band performs classic rock covers and their own original music. Their newest album will be released on iTunes April 1.

You can find all their music on iTunes and Spotify and more information on their upcoming performances on their website and Facebook page.

 

