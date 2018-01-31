Services for woman who died from flu in Bakersfield scheduled for Thursday and Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Services for the woman who passed away from the flu in Bakersfield have been scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Family members say Michelle Lynn Maroney- Palencia passed away on Jan. 17 after contracting the virus, which has nearly killed 100 people this season alone.

Palencia is the only known person to have died from flu-related complications in Kern County this season.

Family members said a viewing will be on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. followed by a rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Ann Seton Church located at 12300 Reina Road.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the church, followed by a burial at Green Lawn Cemetery.