Bakersfield woman dies of the flu, marking first flu-related death in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield woman died of the flu this week, according to Kern County Public Health.

Family members confirmed to 23ABC that Michelle Maroney-Placencia died from complications of the flu on Wednesday, January 17.

Public Health says her death marks this season's first flu-related death for someone under 65-years-old in Kern County.

Family members told 23ABC on Thursday that Maroney-Placencia, 39, was healthy before she started to feel flu-like symptoms.

Her co-workers at McKinzie Nielsen Real Estate in northwest Bakersfield said she didn't come into work Saturday through Wednesday of last week.

Another family member said Maroney-Placencia was brought to Adventist Health in an ambulance and passed away within an hour.

Maroney-Placencia leaves behind a husband and five children.

