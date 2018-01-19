Bakersfield woman dies of the flu, marking first flu-related death in Kern County

Michelle Maroney-Placencia died on Jan. 17

Natalie Tarangioli, Tori Cooper
12:58 PM, Jan 19, 2018
37 mins ago

Bakersfield resident Michelle Maroney-Placencia died from flu-related complications on January 17. (Photo from a coworker of Maroney-Placencia)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield woman died of the flu this week, according to Kern County Public Health. 

Family members confirmed to 23ABC that Michelle Maroney-Placencia died from complications of the flu on Wednesday, January 17. 

Public Health says her death marks this season's first flu-related death for someone under 65-years-old in Kern County.

RELATED: Flu season hitting Bakersfield hard

Family members told 23ABC on Thursday that Maroney-Placencia, 39, was healthy before she started to feel flu-like symptoms.

Her co-workers at McKinzie Nielsen Real Estate in northwest Bakersfield said she didn't come into work Saturday through Wednesday of last week.

Another family member said Maroney-Placencia was brought to Adventist Health in an ambulance and passed away within an hour.

RELATED: Protecting yourself during flu season

Maroney-Placencia leaves behind a husband and five children.

RELATED: It's not too late to protect yourself from the flu, get your flu shot

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News