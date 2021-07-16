Sex trafficking survivor, Kern County district attorney speak out in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In an effort to help fight the crime of human trafficking a training session was held to raise awareness for law enforcement.

The event included a sex trafficking survivor named Oree Freeman who shared her story of what she experienced from ages 11 to 15. Freeman says the collaboration with authorities to bring about change is critical. She also says it takes a community effort to help fight the issue by looking out for young girls who are victims of the industry and are forced into it.

23ABC Interview: Sex trafficking survivor

"There is no such thing as a child prostitute. You don't wake up one day and you want to be a prostitute. You don't ask for that. It's never been a choice. It's not a choice for many."

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer was also at the event and was critical of those adding to the problem here in our community.