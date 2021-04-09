Multi-day sex trafficking sting nets 144 arrests across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 140 men were arrested during a four-day sex trafficking sting across San Diego County.

Authorities said Friday that "Operation Century Week" netted 144 arrests and charges of solicitation of prostitution from April 5 to 8. The operation, targeting sex buyers and traffickers, was conducted by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) and in partnership with officers from San Diego Sheriff's, Chula Vista, Escondido, and San Diego Police departments.

Officers worked undercover, at various hotels, and on social media to target potential sex trafficking suspects and buyers, according to SDSO Lt. Nancy Blanco.

"Sex buyers drive the demand for human trafficking, which results in an increase of offenders and victims and contributes to negative consequences victims of human trafficking endure," a release from HTTF said.

HTTF says if you or someone you know if a victim of human trafficking, to call the confidential National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, text 233733, or visit the agency's website here.