Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Multi-day sex trafficking sting nets 144 arrests across San Diego County

items.[0].image.alt
San Diego Sheriff's Department
san diego county sex trafficking arrests 04092021.png
san diego county sex trafficking arrests 04092021_2.png
Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 16:04:18-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 140 men were arrested during a four-day sex trafficking sting across San Diego County.

Authorities said Friday that "Operation Century Week" netted 144 arrests and charges of solicitation of prostitution from April 5 to 8. The operation, targeting sex buyers and traffickers, was conducted by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) and in partnership with officers from San Diego Sheriff's, Chula Vista, Escondido, and San Diego Police departments.

Officers worked undercover, at various hotels, and on social media to target potential sex trafficking suspects and buyers, according to SDSO Lt. Nancy Blanco.

"Sex buyers drive the demand for human trafficking, which results in an increase of offenders and victims and contributes to negative consequences victims of human trafficking endure," a release from HTTF said.

HTTF says if you or someone you know if a victim of human trafficking, to call the confidential National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, text 233733, or visit the agency's website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive