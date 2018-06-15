Sexual battery suspect sought by BPD

Fair
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man they believe is behind a sexual battery.
Bakersfield Police say the suspect is connected to a sexual battery that happened on May 30 in the area of White Lane and Stine Road.
BPD says the suspect is black, between 17- and 20-years-old, 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds.
He was last seen riding a black BMX-style bike with pink handle bars.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 326-3857 or 327-7111.
