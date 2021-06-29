Shell Fire now 65% contained with over 1,900 acres burned

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — With the summer heat and severe drought conditions, many experts say California is facing a very long and possibly more dangerous fire season. Crews are making progress on the Shell Fire along the Grapevine despite Monday's high temperatures.

It's now 65 percent contained with more than 1,900 acres burned. No evacuation orders are in place.

Covering California Shell Fire along Interstate 5 has burned over 1,700 acres Anthony Wright, 23ABC

The California Highway Patrol says it started just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Kern County Fire Department says the fire started after a driver pulled over and their car caught the grass on fire.

Covering Kern County Kern County Fire Department prepares for wildfire season Kristin Vartan, 23ABC

County fire also says that air operations were stopped for a time Sunday due to a drone flying over the fire. They want to remind residents not to fly drones near wildfires because they hinder firefighting efforts.