Shell Fire along Interstate 5 has burned over 1,700 acres

Officials say it's 20 percent contained.
23ABC News
The Shell Fire burning above Interstate 5 at the entrance to The Grapevine has reached 1,700 acres. At last check, officials say it's 20 percent contained.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:36:15-04

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Shell Fire burning above Interstate 5 at the entrance to The Grapevine has reached 1,700 acres. At last check, officials say it's 20 percent contained.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire broke out just before 1 p.m. Sunday. Flames could be seen burning alongside parts of the I-5.

No evacuation orders have been issued.

KCFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the fire at the mouth of the canyon at Highway 178 is now 100-percent contained. The Canyon Fire burned a total of 220 acres. No structures were destroyed.

Officials say roads are open in both directions.

