(KERO) — Six Flags Magic Mountain's new record-breaking rollercoaster opens to the public July 16 and 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann got a first look.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage is the world's longest and tallest single rail coast with 3,300 feet of track. It's thirteen stories tall and begins with an 87° drop followed by twists, turns and speeds of up to 58 mph.