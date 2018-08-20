Sno Shack offering up deals as season comes to a close

Fair
HI: 98°
LO: 69°
This photo from the Sno Shack Facebook page shows patrons lining up for snow cones.
The shaved ice goodness of Sno Shack is about to come to a close, for now.
Sno Shack's season is coming to a close in September, with all locations set to close up September 11.
Before the season comes to a close, Sno Shack will have a handful of deals for its patrons.
On its Facebook page, Sno Shack posted the following deals:
In its Facebook post, Sno Shack said, "It's not goodbye... its until we meet again. The 2018 Season will end BUT we will still be doing some public and private events so don't go far!!!"
(UPDATE 11:29 p.m.) A press release from Bakersfield Police Department was released on the incident.
A man was arrested after he led Sheriff's deputies and CHP officers on a chase through central Bakersfield.
Cuts are being made to programs across the board at the Southern Kern Unified School District in Rosamond.
An effort to end cash bail in the state has cleared a major hurdle in the state legislature. It calls for changing the way defendants are…