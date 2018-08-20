Sno Shack offering up deals as season comes to a close

The shaved ice goodness of Sno Shack is about to come to a close, for now.

Sno Shack's season is coming to a close in September, with all locations set to close up September 11.

Before the season comes to a close, Sno Shack will have a handful of deals for its patrons.

On its Facebook page, Sno Shack posted the following deals:

Tuesday - Senior Citizen Day, free mini shacks for seniors

Sept. 11 - First Responders Appreciation Day, free Sno Shack for first responders.

In its Facebook post, Sno Shack said, "It's not goodbye... its until we meet again. The 2018 Season will end BUT we will still be doing some public and private events so don't go far!!!"