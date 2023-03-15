Spring melt adds to flooding concerns in Frazier Park, Pine Mountain Club

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KERO) — As the atmospheric river continues to impact places like Kernville and Wofford Heights, the communities of Pine Mountain Club and Frazier Park continue to face challenges as well.

The snow-covered mountains may be beautiful, but they can also be dangerous. With the latest storms happening all across Kern County, officials are closely monitoring areas most at risk, including mountain areas.

Snow melt continues to be a worry for areas like Pine Mountain and Frazier Park, since it adds to the flooding concerns.

California Highway Patrol Fort Tejon Public Information Officer DC Williams says several agencies are working together to keep roadways open.

"So we are in contact with County Roads (Kern County Public Works), and they are available if we do need them. Caltrans is available as well too if we happen to get some rocks falling or some mudslides on the roadway," said Williams.

23ABC California Highway Patrol Ft. Tejon Public Information Officer DC Williams

Williams says CHP is working closely with the Kern County Sheriff's Office to monitor roadways, as well as having officers on patrol.

In the Pine Mountain Club area, snow continues to cover the mountains and the roadways. Chairman of the Pine Mountain Club Property Owners' Association Bill Lewis says residents are also doing their part in ensuring they don't receive too much flooding.

"We worked through the snow storm, and then afterwards in anticipation of the rain, we again try to clear out all our drains, our ditches, our pipes, and everything to make sure we don't have flooding," said Lewis.

23ABC Bill Lewis, Pine Mountain Club resident and chair of the Pine Mountain Club Property Owners' Association

Lewis says the local clubhouse has been used as a warming center for residents, but has recently been sheltering people who can't get home due to road closures. Cots have been put out, and Lewis says they've sheltered at least 25 people so far.

Officer Williams advises people to avoid traveling at all during the storms, but does have some safety tips for people who can't avoid it.

"If you're traveling, bring a go-bag with you. Water, snacks, just in case you get stuck in a road closure. Make sure that your windshield wipers are working good and that you got good tires on your car, because it doesn't take that much water to hydroplane," said Williams.