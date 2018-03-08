Suspect in Arvin stabbing takes plea deal

Natalie Tarangioli
1:07 PM, Mar 8, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ARVIN, Calif. - The man suspected of stabbing a man in Arvin in January has taken a plea deal.

Richard Posadas pleaded no contest to an accessory charge on Thursday. In exchange, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges were dropped. 

Posadas, 25, was arrested in February, almost a month after Jesse Javier Salazar was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Cardiff Avenue in Arvin.

Salazar, 25, was treated at a local hospital and later released. 

Posadas is expected to be sentenced in April.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News