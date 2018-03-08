Suspect in Arvin stabbing takes plea deal

Fair
ARVIN, Calif. - The man suspected of stabbing a man in Arvin in January has taken a plea deal.
Richard Posadas pleaded no contest to an accessory charge on Thursday. In exchange, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges were dropped.
Posadas, 25, was arrested in February, almost a month after Jesse Javier Salazar was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Cardiff Avenue in Arvin.
Salazar, 25, was treated at a local hospital and later released.
Posadas is expected to be sentenced in April.
