Arvin man arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in connection to stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Arvin police arrested a 25-year-old man for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said on January 28, 2018 Arvin police officers responded to the 800 block of Cardiff Avenue near Langford Avenue regarding a victim of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found Jessie Javier Salazar, 25, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Salazar was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

On February 22, 2018 Arvin police arrested Richard Posadas, 25, on a felony warrant in connection to the stabbing.

Posadas was booked into the Kern County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

He's currently being held on $500,000 bail and is expected to be in court on March 6, 2018.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Ryan Calderon or Detective Jorge Gonzalez at 661-854-5583.