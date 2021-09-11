Watch
Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 shows

Tanya Tucker September 10, 2021
Posted at 5:46 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 20:46:07-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tanya Tucker has canceled all 2021 dates including the one at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

A release from the theater stated that refunds have been issued to the card of purchase and may take about 30 days to appear. For those who purchased a ticket with cash, the theater said to visit their office with your ticket and ID Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a refund.

The release from the theater included a statement from Tucker.

"Hey y’all. With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this. But I must keep my fans, band and crew safe. I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans."

