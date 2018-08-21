Tarantino movie about Manson murders to hit big screen

9:52 AM, Aug 21, 2018
The movie revolves around a man and his stunt double

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The next Quentin Tarantino movie, called "," is described on IMDB as "a faded TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles."

IMDB also states the movie will tie in the Manson Family murders in 1969. Manson died in November 2017 in Kern County. Margot Robbie is set to play Sharon Tate, the actress who was killed by Manson followers. Dakota Fanning will play a Manson follower.

 
It's set to be released in July of 2019.

