Tehachapi High robotics team gears up for championship competition

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The Tehachapi High School robotics team is gearing up for 2018 First Championship competition, set to begin on April 18th.

The robotics team is made up of 25 eager students who make the team and their annual robot a priority.

“Robotics is that place where it was engaging you in different ways and challenging you in different ways that school never did," said Rocky Ramirez, a senior at Tehachapi High School.

The team started the process of programming and building the robot for this year's competition when they found out the rules and restrictions of this year's game.

“We learn the rules, robot restrictions, the field, everything,” said Ramirez.

The restrictions for the robot, definitely strict ones, that all teams must abide by.

“It has to be in a certain weight limit, which is 120 pounds,” said Justin McKim, "we do have size parameters too, this year we got a 55-inch height requirement.”

However, once a six-week time limit came to an end, students had to put the robot in a bag, not able to change it or fix it.

“It’s horrible because we wanna do it now but we can’t,” said Ramirez.

With only a couple of weeks left until the start of the event, the anticipation continues to grow.

“I’m actually really excited, ” said McKim, "a little nervous too."