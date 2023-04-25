Tehachapi Police Department hires new Chief of Police

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi announced that it has hired a new Chief of Police for the Tehachapi Police Department.

According to a press release from the city, Chief Richard Standridge will lead the police department beginning Sat, July 1. Standridge is currently the Chief of the Bishop Police Department in Bishop.

“We are very excited to announce the hiring of Chief Richard Standridge," said Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett. "He brings all the qualities we were looking for in a leader for our police department. His experience alone is an asset for our team and will strengthen our police department. His core values align with the City of Tehachapi, and this should make him the perfect fit for our police department and community.”

Standridge has 24 years of experience in law enforcement and was the Police Chief in Bishop since July 2021. He began his career at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in May 1998 before transferring to the Porterville Police Department in August of the same year. He then served with the PPD as an officer, sergeant, and lieutenant before moving to the Bishop Police Department.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the next Chief of Police for the City of Tehachapi," said Standrige on becoming the new TPD Chief. "However, I want to take this opportunity to thank the City Council of Bishop and fellow department heads. During my time as the City of Bishop Police Chief, I was provided with nothing but opportunity and support, for which I am truly grateful. I was blessed with a fantastic staff at the Police Department, and I am confident they will continue to thrive in the future. With that being said, my family and I are looking forward to our next chapter with the City of Tehachapi and are excited to join the community.”

