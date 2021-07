TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A grand opening ceremony for the Overlook, which will provide a safe viewing platform to view the Tehachapi Train Loop, will be held 6 p.m. Monday at the Tehachapi Train Depot.

Covering Kern County Group raises over $100,000 for Tehachapi Loop project Anthony Wright, 23ABC

The loop, a national civil engineering and California landmark, was built in 1876 by the Southern Pacific Railroad.