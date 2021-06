TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A group looking to create a viewing platform for the Tehachapi Loop has succeeded in reaching its goal of raising $100,000.

The loop, built in 1876 by the Southern Pacific Railroad, negotiates the climb up the mountains from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The platform would allow visitors to view the Loop from a safe location rather than standing on the side of the road.

23ABC News

Construction on the Tehachapi Overlook platform will begin this Monday, June 21.