Tensions continue to run high in California City over fired chief

Community members held a meeting Friday night at Victory Baptist Church to brainstorm ways on getting their beloved chief back. Many of the same people who were at the first meeting just over a week ago came back for the meeting on January 5.
It started as a meeting focused on brainstorming a solution to Cal City residents getting back Chief Vincent. But community members were still upset Friday night.
Three dozen community members were at the meeting, calling on Interim City Manager Bob Stockwell. At some points they were speaking to him directly, stating their anger and frustration.
One of those residents was Michael Hurles, who has lived in Cal City for nearly 40 years. He says he still doesn't understand Vincent's firing.
"Chief Vincent was the best I have seen and I just don't see what happened in three weeks that would require him to be fired," Hurles said.