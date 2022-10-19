The Great California ShakeOut Tour is coming to Bakersfield on Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Building upon California’s leadership to implement a first-in-the-nation earthquake alert system and encouraging Californians to be earthquake prepared, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is hosting a statewide tour with an earthquake simulation trailer, known as the Great California ShakeOut Tour.

Leading up to the Great ShakeOut Day on October 20, where millions of Californians will participate in an earthquake drill, Cal OES and other local and state partners are leading the effort to provide life-saving earthquake preparedness tips to six California cities, all will feature a simulator that offers the real-life sense of an earthquake.

“California is no stranger to natural disasters, like earthquakes. That’s why it’s important Californians have the life-saving information they need to be prepared before the next seismic event,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci.

The earthquake simulator provides users the opportunity to experience simulated shaking intensity, similar to that caused by magnitude 7.0 earthquakes.

The tour, which will allow visitors to ride in the earthquake simulator as well as receive important earthquake preparedness information, will make stops in six California cities beginning October 12 in Sacramento. Other stops include Menlo Park (October 13), San Luis Obispo (October 17), Bakersfield (October 18), Los Angeles (October 19) and San Diego (October 20).

To sign up for earthquake alerts, get tips on how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” and find other earthquake information, please visit Earthquake Warning California.