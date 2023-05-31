TikTok fame helps Bakersfield dog rescue group bring awareness to dumped dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From being dumped in the orchards to being a top dog at training camp, one Bakersfield dog's transformation is going viral.

One of the pros of social media is that it can be used to give a voice to the voiceless. Those without a big platform can still spread news and raise awareness. One local dog rescue group is using its TikTok fame to get the story of one Bakersfield canine across the world.

Bakersfield dog rescue group Rescuing Abandoned Dogs has been posting videos of dogs being dumped in Kern County. Now the group has gotten attention from millions of people, with one special canine getting lots of attention.

Chunk is a dog that was dropped out in the orchards of Bakersfield with an extremely swollen neck and face

“Chunk was found out in Bakersfield with something tied around his neck constraining him, which caused his entire face to blow up," explained Sherri Primes of Southern California Pomeranian Rescue. "It’s just the saddest most heartbreaking thing to see.”

That was in January. Since then, Chunk has had an amazing transformation.

Chunk has been sent to be with dog trainer John Flores of Humble Canine, who says the change that's come by showing him some love and kindness is unmeasurable.

“He’s very very sweet," said Flores." He’s been around my six-year-old. He’s cool. He's good with calmer dogs.”

Flores says that Chunk would do good in a calmer home with some light exercise. However, even with his transformation, Chunk still has not found a home.

“He has over one million views on TikTok and yet with all of that attention and all the people that clearly are kind of falling in love with him on social media, we’re having a terrible time finding somebody to foster him who can really help him through the rest of his journey,” explained Primes.

Despite the lack of a family found for Chunk, the group being viral on social media has drawn attention from viewers across the world, commenting on their concerns for dogs in Kern County and asking public officials at city and state levels to take a stand. Many want to know what is happening in Bakersfield.

“We have thousands and thousands of people watching us that would’ve never known we existed and would have never known that the problem in Bakersfield that was going on," said Primes. "I’m sure a lot of people that live in Bakersfield don’t even really understand.”

As of the latest update, Chunk is still available for adoption. Those who know someone that would be a good fit for him should visit BakersfieldStrays.org.

