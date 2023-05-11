Toddler dead after being hit by truck near Meridian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A toddler is dead after being struck by a truck near the unincorporated community of Meridian on Wed, May 10.

According to the California Highway Patrol, first responders were called to the area after receiving a report of a truck hitting a 3-year-old in a driveway around 6:52 p.m. While going to the scene, Bakersfield Area CHP officers, Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies, Kern County Fire Department firefighters, and Hall Ambulance EMTs met family members attempting to transport the injured toddler at the intersection of Highway 223, also known as Bear Mountain Boulevard, and Adobe Road. The child was given emergency treatment by KCFD firefighters and Hall Ambulance before being taken to Kern Medical Hospital, where she later died.

An investigation revealed that the toddler was struck by a 2020 GMC truck while in the driveway of a nearby home on Adobe Road. She received major injuries. The toddler's family then took her to the intersection of Adobe Road and Bear Mountain Boulevard, where they met with law enforcement and first responders.

Alcohol and drugs were determined to not be factors in the crash.

