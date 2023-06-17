Tommy Hays: Remembering one of the men who developed the Bakersfield Sound

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the musicians who helped develop the Bakersfield Sound died in May at the age of 93. On Friday, June 16, hundreds of family and friends gathered at Canyon Hills Assembly of God in Bakersfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Tommy Hays.

While there were heartfelt speeches and tears, there was also joy and music as the community remembered a man who touched the lives of so many.

"I'm just really glad that so many people loved him as much as I did. That they saw in him what I saw," said Hays' wife Kim.

Hays' passion for music led him to help found Cowboy Church, a music-focused outdoor ministry that holds services at Bakersfield's Rancho Rio Equestrian Center.

"God uses us in all different ways, and wow, He used him in a powerful way, and it's a beautiful legacy that he's left for me and my children and my family," said Hays' step-daughter Misty Besinaiz.

Hays loved horses, and as part of the Kern County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, he started bringing horses to a camp for foster children.

"The fact of the legacy that he left at the Royal Family Kids Camp and the horses, that's so special to the posse," said Kim. "To this day, they continue to do that."

Jamie Randy said her grandfather brought happiness wherever he went.

"My poppa brought fun, joy, and love wherever he went, and I would love to be that kind of person like him, filling this room full of people that just loved him so much because of the joy that he brought wherever he went," said Randy.

The many people Hays impacted was evident by the outpouring of support shown during the celebration of his life.

"He was loving," said Hays' son Mike. "He was kind. He was generous. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He was someone special. Really special."

Hays' family highlighted his musical talent, saying he'd had opportunities to become a touring musician, but he turned them down in order to stay close to his family.