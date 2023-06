BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Traffic is currently being diverted from northbound Highway 99 at the Lerdo Highway junction after a possible levee breach.

According to the Bakersfield Area California Highway Patrol, traffic is being diverted off the 99 from 7th Standard Road due to "lanes flooded on northbound Highway 99 at Lerdo Highway." The CHP also described the area as "completely flooded."

We will update as more information becomes available.