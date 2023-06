Triassic Vineyards is putting out the call to help raise funds to send our local veterans to Washington D.C., courtesy of Honor Flight Kern County.

The organization is hosting a live auction and raffle on Wed, June 14. The event will take place at the vineyards located off Cummings Valley Road in Tehachapi from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event costs $25 to participate in. To register, call (661) 477-9336.