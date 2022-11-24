TRIP announces upcoming lane closures on Real Road in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads in and near Bakersfield.

From November 28 through December 2, Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive in Bakersfield will be flagged for one-way traffic from 6:00 am until 3:00 pm each day. One lane will remain open on Real with flaggers present to direct traffic.

This closure is so workers can install falsework.

The Thomas Roads Improvement program reminds residents that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions and thanks the driving public for their patience.

Slow down and keep an eye out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.