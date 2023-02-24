Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Trucking With Clean Fuels Conference held in Downtown Bakersfield

Truck drivers got a first-hand look at all the different technologies they can expect to see in the future during the Trucking with Clean Fuels Conference on Thursday in Downtown Bakersfield.
Trucking With Clean Fuels Conference
Posted at 9:13 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 12:13:02-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Truck drivers got a first-hand look at all the different technologies they can expect to see in the future during the Trucking with Clean Fuels Conference on Thursday in Downtown Bakersfield.

"Kern County's an energy hotbed for wind and solar and natural gas, so a lot of these vehicles will be using these alternative fuels," explained Ollie Danner, the event organizer for Project Clean Air. "Kern County is going to play a big part in the future of alternative fuel vehicles."

The event also featured presentations on zero-emission freight vehicles, infrastructure, regulations, and incentives.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Home and Garden Show