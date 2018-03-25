Two Bakersfield teachers attend March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Thousands participated in 'March for Our Lives' throughout the country on Saturday, including two marches in Kern County.

Two Bakersfield teachers flew to Washington, D.C. for the march lead by survivors of the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting.

Mary Miller from Foothill High School and Olivia Shears with McKee Middle School held signs reading "I teach the generation who will save us all #enough" and "I march for my students' lives #standwiththekids".

