Two Bakersfield teachers attend March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C.

Cloudy
HI: 59°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Thousands participated in 'March for Our Lives' throughout the country on Saturday, including two marches in Kern County.
Two Bakersfield teachers flew to Washington, D.C. for the march lead by survivors of the deadly Parkland, Florida shooting.
RELATED: PHOTOS: STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN 'MARCH FOR OUR LIVES' THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY
Mary Miller from Foothill High School and Olivia Shears with McKee Middle School held signs reading "I teach the generation who will save us all #enough" and "I march for my students' lives #standwiththekids".
RELATED: The March For Our Lives Isn't Just Happening In The US
Thousands participated in 'March for Our Lives' throughout the country on Saturday, including two marches in Kern County.
If you're looking for a way to spice up your weekend, Amestoy's 8th Annual Chile Verde Cook-Off is happening on Sunday.
Part of the I-5 near the split has been shut down after reports say a vehicle hit a cow and then a pole, which then fell down onto traffic lanes.
On Saturday just before 4 p.m. officers were sent to an armed robbery that occurred at T-Mobile at the 2300 block of Columbus Street.…