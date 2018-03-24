March for Our Lives happening in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Thousands are marching in hundreds of cities across the United States on Saturday in hopes of tackling gun violence.

Two marches are scheduled for Kern County.

The first march takes place at 10 a.m. in central Bakersfield starting at Yokuts Park and wraps up at Empire Drive and Truxtun Avenue.

Organizers ask that everyone who plans to march wear orange and blue.

The second march is being held in Tehachapi at 11 a.m. That march starts on Tucker Road and West Valley Boulevard.