Two people arrested in Tulare for the Bakersfield shooting death of a father of four

Posted at 10:00 PM, Apr 22, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Two people have been arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a father of four in North Bakersfield Sunday evening, a Bakersfield Police Department press release confirms.

The release states that 28-year-old Gary Jennings was booked for multiple charges including homicide and 33-year-old Lisa Sharer was arrested for allegedly being an accessory to a homicide.

The family of Corey Michael Fisher, the 31-year-old victim have been trying to get Fisher's body transported back to Michigan.

According to an online post written by his sister-in-law Samantha, Fisher was a goofy father of four girls who was visiting California when he was killed.

