BPD searching for suspect in deadly shooting of man at Rosedale Inn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the suspect in a shooting at the Rosedale Inn that left a man dead Sunday night.

According to police, around 10:49 p.m. Sunday an officer was flagged down regarding a shooting in the parking lot of the inn. Officers found a man, identified by the coroner's office as 31-year-old Corey Michael Fisher, shot. He was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.

BPD said witnesses reported seeing Fisher and the suspect arguing in the parking lot that night. Witnesses stated during the argument the suspect took out a gun and fired it at Fisher.

It was then reported the suspect and woman fled west through the parking lot in a vehicle, described as a dark-colored 1999-2004 model Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.