BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill several positions and is hosting a job fair in Southwest Bakersfield on Saturday, October 22nd.

Officials say they need several positions to be filled as soon as possible, including clerks, mail handlers, city and rural carriers, tractor-trailer operators, mechanics, and more.

The free hiring event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Post Office on Stockdale Highway.