Vacant home on fire for 2nd time in days

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fire occurred at a vacant home in East Bakersfield on Mon, April 24.

Firefighters were called around 10 p.m. to East 9th Street, near the intersection of East California Avenue and Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and east of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Park.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the home was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was injured, however, the fire caused considerable damage to the house. Fire officials say the same house also caught fire several days ago.

The cause is still under investigation.

